DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Position Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in DaVita by 22.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in DaVita by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

DaVita stock opened at $151.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $169.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

