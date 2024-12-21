Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 152.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Masimo worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Masimo by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 14.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Masimo by 8.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $169.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.91 and a beta of 1.01. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $180.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.45 and its 200 day moving average is $134.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

