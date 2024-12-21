Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 395,652 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,696,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $77,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 45.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at $105,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

NYSE CWK opened at $13.09 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $16.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

