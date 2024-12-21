Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,353,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $72,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Liberty Global by 41.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 124.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,159.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $12.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Global

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,222.72. This represents a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.