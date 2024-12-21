Barclays PLC Acquires 25,437 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 252.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of OSI Systems worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 15,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total value of $443,540.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,444 shares in the company, valued at $58,870,698.48. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $296,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,980.16. This trade represents a 20.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,591 shares of company stock worth $7,557,745 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

View Our Latest Report on OSIS

OSI Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $175.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.42 and a 12 month high of $189.13.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.