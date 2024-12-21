Geode Capital Management LLC Has $73.31 Million Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,171,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $73,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 155.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1,081.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $250.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -760.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

