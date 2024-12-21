ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,517,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,969 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $71,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,655,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,969,000 after acquiring an additional 897,477 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 4.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,013,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,499,000 after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ACV Auctions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,360,000 after purchasing an additional 271,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,242,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,918,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,735,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,603,000 after buying an additional 258,104 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 16,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $321,155.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,945,692.25. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $728,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,991,701.62. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,099 shares of company stock worth $1,998,394 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $23.46.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

