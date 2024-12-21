Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Wix.com worth $76,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com stock opened at $221.37 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $229.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.64 and its 200 day moving average is $172.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 138.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $190.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.71.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

