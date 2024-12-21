M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,961,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,535 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $105,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 391.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

