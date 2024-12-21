Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 92,409 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,388,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.51% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $74,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1,596.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

