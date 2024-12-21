Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,587,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859,136 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $75,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth $35,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.92. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $299.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Insider Transactions at Eastern Bankshares

In related news, Director Deborah C. Jackson sold 5,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $106,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,791.04. This trade represents a 7.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

