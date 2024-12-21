CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 252.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,341 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of CarGurus worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $102,857.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,633.28. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $123,562.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,740.20. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,785 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CARG stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -78.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

See Also

