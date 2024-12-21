Geode Capital Management LLC Has $77.79 Million Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,346,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Clear Secure worth $77,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YOU. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 10,535.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Clear Secure news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $5,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Clear Secure had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

