Barclays PLC Raises Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,859 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 121.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

PPBI opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -880.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $276,492.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,466.38. This trade represents a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret S. Ohlhaver sold 9,273 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $259,273.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,281. The trade was a 26.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Stories

