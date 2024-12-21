Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 6,630 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Oceaneering International worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 3,594.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $679.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

OII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

