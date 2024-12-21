Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 10,749 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,749 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Insider Activity at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $178,978.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,997.70. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -7.58%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

