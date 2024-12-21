Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linonia Partnership LP boosted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,498,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,723,000 after acquiring an additional 220,317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,574,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,944,000 after purchasing an additional 49,784 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,261,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,979,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Liberty Live Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 169,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,536,668.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,785 shares in the company, valued at $88,753,351.05. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,824.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Liberty Live Group Profile

Shares of LLYVA stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

