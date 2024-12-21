Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,755 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 749.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 910.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTGX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.18. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $48.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 78,520 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,687,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,437,367.68. The trade was a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $1,162,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,046.80. This trade represents a 35.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,689,847 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

