Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys Shares of 61,195 AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.20% of AudioCodes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AudioCodes by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in AudioCodes during the second quarter worth about $1,123,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $282.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AUDC shares. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AudioCodes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

