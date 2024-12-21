Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,946 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $53,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,893,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,236 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,585,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,531,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $5.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

