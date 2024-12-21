MML Investors Services LLC Sells 2,011 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 53,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 6.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in ING Groep by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

