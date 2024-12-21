MML Investors Services LLC Buys 620 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,628,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 751,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 116,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 85,787 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth $23,724,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.92%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

