MML Investors Services LLC Has $747,000 Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in DocuSign by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on DocuSign from $87.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $50,516.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,825.60. This trade represents a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $508,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,106.83. The trade was a 14.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 660,737 shares of company stock valued at $63,029,016 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $94.41 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.71.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

