MML Investors Services LLC Has $753,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,226 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,861,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $258,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

