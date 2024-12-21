Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,141,000 after buying an additional 26,241 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 388,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 89,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 104,268 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 370,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the period. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average of $68.91. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $100.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.40 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,975.20. This trade represents a 54.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $9,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,447,313.44. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,173 shares of company stock valued at $16,340,188. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

