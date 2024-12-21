HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Holdings Lowered by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 75.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in HF Sinclair by 1,591.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. This represents a 3.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $265,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,348.92. This trade represents a 10.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $628,370 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DINO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.45.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

