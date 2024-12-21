Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNTH. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

Lantheus Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Lantheus stock opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. Lantheus has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $126.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day moving average is $98.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,999,000 after acquiring an additional 796,000 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth approximately $26,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,588,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,844,000 after purchasing an additional 257,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,955,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

