M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,224 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $62,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 78.0% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.9% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $518.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.23. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $395.34 and a one year high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

