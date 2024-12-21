M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $61,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,124,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,044,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.57.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $228.32 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.66 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.19%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

