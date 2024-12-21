iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $53,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.00.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

