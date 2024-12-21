M&T Bank Corp Purchases 6,520 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $71,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.94.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $432.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $423.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.74. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $469.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.26 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

