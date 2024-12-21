M&T Bank Corp Has $86.10 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,381,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,322 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $86,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after buying an additional 3,196,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,791 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day moving average is $61.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

