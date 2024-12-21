Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,198 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $80,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $48,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the software company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 79.2% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the software company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $447.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $500.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.65. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.47 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adobe

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,293 shares of company stock worth $14,719,309 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.