M&T Bank Corp Sells 98,783 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,547,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.2% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $673,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,813,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,666,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,293,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,947,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,623,000 after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $185.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

