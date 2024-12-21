iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,147 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.4% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.53% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $726,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 117,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $179.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.33 and its 200 day moving average is $176.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

