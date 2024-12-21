Geode Capital Management LLC Has $76.59 Million Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,028,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,242 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $76,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 823,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 38,436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $10,656,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 595,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9,068.6% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 458,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 453,430 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.25%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

