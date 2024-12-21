Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 105,526 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,526 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.72% of ePlus worth $71,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 86,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $106.98.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

