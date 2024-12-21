Geode Capital Management LLC Has $73.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,713,650 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $73,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

CATY stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $359.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $2,114,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,973.24. The trade was a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $42,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,873. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,047. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens raised Cathay General Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

