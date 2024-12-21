The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,550,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $77,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,901,000 after acquiring an additional 229,387 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $443,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 145,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $39.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $33.03.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.