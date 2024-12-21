Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.42% of WSFS Financial worth $72,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $267.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.35 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

