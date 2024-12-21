Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,190 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,630,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $73,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 55.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 20.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Air Lease by 12.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $48.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Air Lease from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

