Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Construction Partners worth $71,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 109.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 53,026 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 38,795 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,140,000 after acquiring an additional 26,189 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

In other Construction Partners news, Director Charles E. Owens sold 46,596 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $4,721,572.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,404 shares in the company, valued at $20,610,927.32. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $566,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,619,954.96. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,736 shares of company stock worth $13,400,248. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.69.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $538.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $68.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Construction Partners

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.