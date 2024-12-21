PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,516,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,439 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $77,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,540,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after buying an additional 1,226,909 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in PBF Energy by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 863,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,717,000 after acquiring an additional 492,053 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $11,516,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 246.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 499,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 355,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,489,000 after acquiring an additional 347,268 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 341,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,172,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,814,998 shares in the company, valued at $773,970,846.28. This trade represents a 1.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,659,600 shares of company stock worth $112,411,021. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBF

PBF Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $25.15 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.57.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.47%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.