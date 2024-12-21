AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of AutoNation worth $77,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 498.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.46. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.13 and a 52-week high of $197.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.29.

View Our Latest Report on AutoNation

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.