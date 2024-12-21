Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Janus Henderson Group worth $80,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 43,933 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

JHG stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

