Geode Capital Management LLC Has $71.12 Million Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,894,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,710 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $71,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATMU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 854.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 166,274 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,475,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 516.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATMU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

ATMU opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.11. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.40 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 134.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

