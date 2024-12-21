Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 988,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $74,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 267.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 47.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 50,918.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

CALM stock opened at $102.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.02 and a twelve month high of $114.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $785.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

