GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.29% of GMS worth $81,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 71.5% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in GMS by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 55,690 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in GMS by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter worth $1,437,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the third quarter valued at $12,490,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Stock Up 0.7 %

GMS opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average of $90.81. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. GMS’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $510,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,834.36. The trade was a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on GMS from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on GMS from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

