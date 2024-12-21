Geode Capital Management LLC Has $76.04 Million Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $76,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 17.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $135.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.11. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.69 and a 1-year high of $154.00.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

