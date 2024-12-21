Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,502 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.31% of Enpro worth $78,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enpro during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Enpro by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Enpro by 357.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Enpro by 24.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Enpro during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,125. This trade represents a 69.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NPO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NPO stock opened at $173.22 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a one year low of $136.68 and a one year high of $197.94. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.67 and a 200-day moving average of $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.47 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.20%. Enpro’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

